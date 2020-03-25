Jewel Achieves Market Cap of $13.84 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Jewel has a total market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $294,212.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.02584702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00185573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

