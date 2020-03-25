John Wood Group (WG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for John Wood Group (LON: WG):

3/24/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 365 ($4.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – John Wood Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 450 ($5.92).

3/17/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 467 ($6.14) to GBX 282 ($3.71). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 390 ($5.13). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – John Wood Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 350 ($4.60).

2/7/2020 – John Wood Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

WG stock opened at GBX 150.95 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $997.77 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 361.46. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 100.90 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.80 ($7.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total value of £8,160 ($10,734.02). Also, insider David Kemp bought 1,015 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

