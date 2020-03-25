Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $293.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $138.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

