Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,231.11 ($42.50).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,932 ($25.41). The company had a trading volume of 1,317,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,184 ($28.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,412.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,837.68.

In other news, insider John Walker acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, for a total transaction of £350.40 ($460.93). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, with a total value of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Insiders purchased a total of 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418 over the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

