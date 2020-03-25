Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,800

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.93% from the company’s current price.

JMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,231.11 ($42.50).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,843 ($24.24) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,184 ($28.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,428.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,842.57.

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 3,937 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Also, insider John Walker acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, with a total value of £350.40 ($460.93). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

