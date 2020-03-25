Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock traded down GBX 11.10 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 107 ($1.41). 1,662,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 183.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54. The company has a market cap of $395.64 million and a PE ratio of 12.89. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of GBX 131.40 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 226 ($2.97).

In other news, insider Nicholas Gregg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

