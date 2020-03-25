Joseph J. Savage Acquires 2,000 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $17,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HRZN traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 606,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $99.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

