Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded at Raymond James

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $141.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.89.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207 over the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

