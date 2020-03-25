JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGX. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.41 ($66.75).

Shares of KGX stock traded up €1.91 ($2.22) on Wednesday, reaching €39.88 ($46.37). 502,919 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.95. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

