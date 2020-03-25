JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AHT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,506.36 ($32.97).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 61 ($0.80) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,641.50 ($21.59). 1,924,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,252.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,322.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

