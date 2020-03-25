JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $73.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.80% from the stock’s current price.

OMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3,091.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,412,816.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,862,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,825,000 after buying an additional 9,861,459 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,169.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,683,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,263,000 after buying an additional 5,235,862 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15,279.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,996,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,191,000 after buying an additional 4,963,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,122,000 after buying an additional 4,228,195 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

