JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMIN. Barclays started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,935 ($25.45) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,720 ($22.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Smiths Group to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,591 ($20.93).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,081 ($14.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,463.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,603.91. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,053.50 ($13.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55).

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

