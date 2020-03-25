JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.