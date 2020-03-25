JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

JPM opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.