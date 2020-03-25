JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Target Price to GBX 180

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 207 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 285 ($3.75)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.64 ($3.17).

MRO stock opened at GBX 101.89 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -78.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 83.30 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries will post 999.2831031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Simon Antony Peckham bought 147,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

