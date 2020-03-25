JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Spectris (LON:SXS) Target Price to GBX 2,175

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,175 ($28.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spectris to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,065 ($27.16) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Spectris to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,649.55 ($34.85).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,308 ($30.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,644.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,639.14. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Analysts expect that Spectris will post 17118.0003617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner bought 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

