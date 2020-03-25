JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $57.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Square by 114.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,888,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Square by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Square by 31.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,558 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.