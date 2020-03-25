JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSEARCA:JPSE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 114,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,726. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

