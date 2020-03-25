JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSEARCA JPUS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 208,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $81.58.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.