JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2181 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

JVAL stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

