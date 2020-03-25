Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $64,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. 5,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,532. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $307.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,937 shares during the period. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PUB shares. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

