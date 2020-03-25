Julian Pemberton Sells 3,650,000 Shares of NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) insider Julian Pemberton sold 3,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.96), for a total value of A$4,964,000.00 ($3,520,567.38).

Shares of ASX NWH traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.20 ($0.85). 9,664,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.73. NRW Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of A$1.35 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of A$3.45 ($2.45). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.66. The stock has a market cap of $490.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37.

Get NRW alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from NRW’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. NRW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.