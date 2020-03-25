Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 34,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

