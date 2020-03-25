Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of JNPR opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $48,136,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $42,510,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

