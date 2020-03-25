Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 814.82 ($10.72).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Just Eat alerts:

JE stock remained flat at $GBX 861 ($11.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 148.45. Just Eat has a 12-month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 861 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 785.73.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.