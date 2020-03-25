K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

K3C stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.50 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 10,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 million and a PE ratio of 13.93. K3 Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.90 ($3.89).

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Anthony John Ford sold 100,000 shares of K3 Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £252,000 ($331,491.71). Also, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 8,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £15,254.38 ($20,066.27).

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.