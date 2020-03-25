KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,731 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,619,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

