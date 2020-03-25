Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRTX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of KRTX traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 336,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,071. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather Preston purchased 2,050 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,005.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $243,814. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $382,164 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

