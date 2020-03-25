KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) PT Lowered to GBX 500

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 596.07 ($7.84).

KAZ traded up GBX 8.10 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 361 ($4.75). 4,504,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 411.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 464.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.59. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 329.30 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

