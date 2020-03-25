Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.52.

Shares of TSE KEL traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.12. 3,355,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,702. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $156.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

