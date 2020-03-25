Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €275.84 ($320.75).

FRA ADS traded up €15.68 ($18.23) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €211.00 ($245.35). 2,193,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €245.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €274.05. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

