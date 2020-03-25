Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €109.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.18 ($156.03).

Shares of SAP stock traded down €0.32 ($0.37) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €99.00 ($115.12). The stock had a trading volume of 5,771,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.49. SAP has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 52 week high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

