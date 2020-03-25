Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €560.00 Price Target by Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €560.00 ($651.16) price target by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €615.00 ($715.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €666.00 ($774.42) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €575.07 ($668.69).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER traded up €23.75 ($27.62) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €472.10 ($548.95). 396,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €502.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €518.95.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.