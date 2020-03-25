Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Position Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Kforce worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

