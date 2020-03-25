Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Position Reduced by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for 2.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Kimberly Clark worth $46,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.86. 135,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,658. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

