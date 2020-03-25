Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,251 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. 28,450,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,017,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.12.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

