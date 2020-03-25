KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted KKR & Co Inc’s analysis:

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 146,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.