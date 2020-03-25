Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,916,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

