Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

