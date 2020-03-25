Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $449.53 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $518.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

