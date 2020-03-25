Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,202 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,666,014 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after buying an additional 2,719,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,244,000 after buying an additional 444,779 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,968,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 352,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,918,327 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 247,943 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

