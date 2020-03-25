Krios Hits 1-Day Volume of $674.00 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Krios has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $674.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Krios has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.02588952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,356,684 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

