Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $20,577,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 731,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 120,705 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 479,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 204,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 782,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,366. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.