Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) & Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Acacia Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 2.46 $11.65 million $0.46 45.28 Acacia Communications $464.66 million 5.95 $32.84 million $1.18 56.26

Acacia Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Acacia Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Acacia Communications 1 8 1 0 2.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.82%. Acacia Communications has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.99%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 3.34% 3.65% 2.62% Acacia Communications 7.07% 8.59% 6.84%

Summary

Acacia Communications beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

