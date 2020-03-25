Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Bought by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology accounts for about 5.3% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 9.36% of Kura Oncology worth $58,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KURA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,946. The firm has a market cap of $410.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.19. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

