Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $198.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.56. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.25.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.