Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 71,556 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.84.

