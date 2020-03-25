Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,512,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

