Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,030,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 646,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,411,000 after acquiring an additional 105,756 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30.

