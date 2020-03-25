Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

